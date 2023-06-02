Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2023, 09:40
New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda Photo: akimat of Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A new 200-bed regional clinical children’s hospital opened its doors in the city of Karaganda. 450 doctors are set to provide treatment, Kazinform reports.

The new hospital is ready to treat little ones and older children. Its construction was delayed for a number of reasons. For example, the deliveries of seven special beds for burn patients from Japan took a long, Karaganda region Governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev was quoted as saying.

A consultative centre also opened at the hospital which also boasts three new traumatology and orthopedic, neurosurgical, and maxillofacial units.

The early development centre will unveil soon to provide rehabilitation for babies and children aged 3 months old up to 3 years old. It will treat up to 50 kids with various neurological disorders every month. The rehabilitation will last for 21 days.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

Healthcare   Karaganda  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty