New chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakh capital named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sarkhat Beissenova is appointed the head of sanitary and epidemiological control department and chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan, the city administration’s press service reports.

Before taking maternity leave in May, 2020 she acted as the sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan. Since then Zhanna Praliyeva has replaced her as the sanitary doctor.