New chief sanitary doctor of Atyrau rgn named

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Temirbek Mussagaliyev, an acting head of the Atyrau affiliate of the National Expertise Centre, was appointed the chief sanitary doctor of Atyrau region.

He graduated from the Karaganda Medical Institute.

Mussagaliyev in 2018 was in charge of the public health protection department of the region.





Photo: azh.kz