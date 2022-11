10 October 2022, 13:41

New chief sanitary doctor of Almaty region named

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Marat Ismailov is appointed as the head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department – chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1974 is a graduate of East Kazakhstan State University. Throughout his career, he worked at sanitary and epidemiological control bodies.