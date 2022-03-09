New chief of staff of Civil Service Affairs Agency appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alibek Akhemdiyarov has been appointed as the New Chief of Staff of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agency.

Alibek Akhemdiyarov graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University and gained a master's degree at the University of South California.

He entered the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve in 2019.

He began his professional career as an expert at the law department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

He held different posts at the Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Industry and New Technology, Ministry of Investment and Development, Kazakh Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



