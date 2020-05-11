Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New chief of Nur Otan Party hq appointed

    11 May 2020, 18:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Madi Ospanov has been appointed the head of the central apparatus of the Nur Otan Party, the party’s press service reports.

    Madi Ospanov was born in 1978 in the city of Karaganda. He graduated from the Karaganda State University named after E. Buketov.

    He has significant experience in the structure of the Nur Otan Party. From 2013 to 2018, he headed the legal service of the party. Within the period of 2018-2019 he chaired the Central Office of Nur Otan. Over the years, he worked in the Presidential Administration, the office of the Prime Minister, the Accounts Committee and the Ministry of Finance.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Appointments, dismissals Nur Otan Party
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region