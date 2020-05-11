New chief of Nur Otan Party hq appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Madi Ospanov has been appointed the head of the central apparatus of the Nur Otan Party, the party’s press service reports.

Madi Ospanov was born in 1978 in the city of Karaganda. He graduated from the Karaganda State University named after E. Buketov.

He has significant experience in the structure of the Nur Otan Party. From 2013 to 2018, he headed the legal service of the party. Within the period of 2018-2019 he chaired the Central Office of Nur Otan. Over the years, he worked in the Presidential Administration, the office of the Prime Minister, the Accounts Committee and the Ministry of Finance.