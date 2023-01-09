New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed
9 January 2023, 13:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Maksim Spotkai is appointed as the chief of staff of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.
Born in 1991 he is a graduate of the Omsk State Technical University.
He is a member of the Presidential youth personnel reserve.
Prior to the appointment served as a state inspector at the Presidential Administration and a deputy head of the chief of staff of the Kazakh Senate.Photo: assembly.kz
