New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed

9 January 2023, 13:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Maksim Spotkai is appointed as the chief of staff of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

Born in 1991 he is a graduate of the Omsk State Technical University.

He is a member of the Presidential youth personnel reserve.

Prior to the appointment served as a state inspector at the Presidential Administration and a deputy head of the chief of staff of the Kazakh Senate.

Photo: assembly.kz



