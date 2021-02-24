Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Chief of Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry Staff named

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 February 2021, 19:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yernat Mikhamadiyev has been named the new Chief of Staff of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Born in 1988in Taraz city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the University of Oxford.

Between 2014 and 2016, he held senior positions at the Department for Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

In 2016 and 2017, he was a director of the Administrative Department of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the recent appointment he has served as an inspector at the First Kazakh President’s Office Head Secretariat.


Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Culture and Sport  
