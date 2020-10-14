Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Chairperson of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee named

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 October 2020, 14:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Yessmagambetova has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1972 in Almaty region, Ms Yessmagambetova is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical University. In 1997-2004 she worked as an epidemiologist and headed the laboratory of highly infectious diseases of the Republican Sanitary Epidemiological Station.

Afterwards, she held many posts in the structure of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the appointment she served as the Deputy Chairman of the Goods and Services Quality and Security Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare.


