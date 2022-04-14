New Chairman of Zhassyl Damu named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Sarsenbaн was named new Chairman of the Board of Zhassyl Damu JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

In 2001 and 2006 Yerzhan Sarsenbaн started as a leading specialist and worked his way up to become a department head at the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

In 2006 and 2007 he was a head of the science and innovative activity section of the social and cultural development department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Between 2007 and 2010 he was the head of the department of agency services for projects of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

In 2011 and 2014 he was the Director of the Crediting and Credit Administration Department of Prodcorporation national company.

From 2015 to 2021 he headed departments of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

In 2021 and 2022 he was Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Center of Public-Private Partnership.