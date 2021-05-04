Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New chairman of Yegemen Kazakhstan JSC named

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2021, 15:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Darkhan Kydyrali is appointed as the chairman of Yegemen Kazakhstan JSC, the Facebook account of Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Ada Balayeva reads.

Darkhan Kydyrali was born on April 16, 1074 in South Kazakhstan region.

He is the Kazakhstani scientist, historian, Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor, corresponding member of the Kazakh National Academy of Sciences, president of the International Turkic Academy (since 2014), CEO at the Yegemen Kazakhstan Republican Newspaper JSC (since 2016).

He studied at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Marmara University, Dokuz Eylül University, Ege University, Istanbul-University.

As earlier reported, the process of unification of two republican newspapers Yegemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda has been completed in Kazakhstan.

