Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New chairman of Water Resources Committee named

    19 June 2020, 14:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By an order of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Nurlan Aldamzharov is appointed Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Nurlan Aldamzharov was born on September 12 in 1975 in the city of Tashkent.

    In 1999, he graduated from the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers.

    Prior to his appointment he served as the head of the Department of Energy, Housing and Communal Services of Zhambyl region.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region