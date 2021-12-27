Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New chairman of Tourism Industry Committee of Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry named

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 December 2021, 14:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Aidos Sakenov has been named new Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Aidos Sakenov was born in 1987 in Ust-Kamenogorsk city. He is the graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Goncharov Kazakh Automobile and Road Institute, Public Administration Academy of the Kazakh President, and University of Leeds.

From 2009 to 2014 he held different posts in the structure of the Ministry of Transport and Communication of Kazakhstan.

In 2014 and 2016 he worked as an expert of the Road Committee of the Ministry of Investment and development of Kazakhstan.

From May 2020 to the present time, he was Deputy Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.


