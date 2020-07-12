New Chairman of SK-Pharmacy named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerkhat Iskaliyev has been appointed as the new Chairman of SK-Pharmacy LLP, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1976 in Almaty city, Mr. Iskaliyev has been working for the past two year as a chairman of the Transport Logistics Subcommittee of the National Chamber of Enterpreneurs.

He started his professional career back in 1998 at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Mr. Iskaliyev also held posts at Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, BRK Leasing, KAZTEMIRTRANS, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, KAZLOGISTICS, SAMRUK-KAZYNA Sovereign Wealth Fund and more.

Former Chairman of SK-Pharmacy LLP Berik Sharip was fired from the post after the extended session of the Government chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on July 10. An investigation is expected to be launched into the company’s activity amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic in Kazakhstan. SK-Pharmacy LLP happens to be the key distributor of pharmaceuticals in the country.