    New Chairman of Science Committee appointed

    25 May 2022, 13:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adlet Toibayev has been appointed the new Chairman of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Born in 1982 in East Kazakhstan region Adlet Toibayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    He started his professional career as a lecturer at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 2008. In 2011 he joined the staff of the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogic University.

    Between 2017 and 2018 he was the first pro-rector – pro-rector for academic affairs at the Kazakh Engineering and Technological University.

    Since 2018 he worked as a director of the Higher and Postgraduate Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


