Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Chairman of Science Committee appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2022, 13:34
New Chairman of Science Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adlet Toibayev has been appointed the new Chairman of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Prime Minister.

Born in 1982 in East Kazakhstan region Adlet Toibayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He started his professional career as a lecturer at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 2008. In 2011 he joined the staff of the Kazakh State Women’s Pedagogic University.

Between 2017 and 2018 he was the first pro-rector – pro-rector for academic affairs at the Kazakh Engineering and Technological University.

Since 2018 he worked as a director of the Higher and Postgraduate Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Education and Science  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy