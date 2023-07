New Chairman of Samruk Energo named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kairat Maksutov has been named the new Chairman of the Board of Samruk Energo, Kazinform cites the press service of the company.

Kairat Maksutov holds two university degrees; worked in banking structures, quasi-public sector over different years.

In 2009 and 2018, he served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Samruk Energo.

From 2018 to the present time, he headed energy holding companies.