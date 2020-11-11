Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    New Chairman of People’s Party of Kazakhstan elected

    11 November 2020, 19:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aikyn Konurov has been elected as the Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Konurov was elected at the 15th extraordinary congress of the party. Participants of the congress supported his candidature unanimously.

    Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, Gaukhar Nugmanova, Viktor Smirnov, and Turgun Syzdykov were elected as the secretaries of the Central Committee of the party.

    Additionally, the party changed its name from the Communist Party of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Party of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Political parties Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events