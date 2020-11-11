Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Chairman of People’s Party of Kazakhstan elected

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2020, 19:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aikyn Konurov has been elected as the Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Konurov was elected at the 15th extraordinary congress of the party. Participants of the congress supported his candidature unanimously.

Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, Gaukhar Nugmanova, Viktor Smirnov, and Turgun Syzdykov were elected as the secretaries of the Central Committee of the party.

Additionally, the party changed its name from the Communist Party of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Party of Kazakhstan.

