Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Chairman of NC QazExpoCongress appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 July 2020, 17:04
New Chairman of NC QazExpoCongress appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Allen Chaizhunussov have been designated as the Chairman of NC QazExpoCongress JSC by the decision of the Minister of Trade and Integration, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Mr. Chaizhunussov is a native of East Kazakhstan region and graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Kazakh Financial and Economic Academy.

Throughout his professional career, he worked at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia, regional administration of Mangistau region, Secretariat of the Central Office of the Nur Otan Party, Kazakhstan Cycling Federation, NC Astana EXPO-2017 JSC.

Since January 2020, he has been working as the First Deputy Chairman of NC QazExpoCongress JSC.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana