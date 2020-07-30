New Chairman of NC QazExpoCongress appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Allen Chaizhunussov have been designated as the Chairman of NC QazExpoCongress JSC by the decision of the Minister of Trade and Integration, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Mr. Chaizhunussov is a native of East Kazakhstan region and graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Kazakh Financial and Economic Academy.

Throughout his professional career, he worked at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia, regional administration of Mangistau region, Secretariat of the Central Office of the Nur Otan Party, Kazakhstan Cycling Federation, NC Astana EXPO-2017 JSC.

Since January 2020, he has been working as the First Deputy Chairman of NC QazExpoCongress JSC.