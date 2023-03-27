New Chairman of Language Policy Committee at Science Ministry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Erbol Tleshov was appointed the Chairman of the Language Policy Committee at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1965 Erbol Tleshov hails from Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Abai Pedagogic University.

Throughout his professional career he held several posts at the Seifullin Akmola University and the Gumilyov Eurasian State University.

Between 2012 and 2015 he headed the Languages Development Directorate of Astana city and then worked at the Shayakhmetov Republican Coordination and Methodic Center for Languages Development.