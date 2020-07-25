Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Chairman of Kazpost JSC named

    25 July 2020, 15:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Alpysbayev has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Kazpost JSC by the decision of the Board of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samryk Kazyna JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the Fund’s press service.

    Prior to his appointment, Alpysbayev was the Managing Director for Logistics and International Cooperation of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samryk Kazyna JSC and held many posts at National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.

    He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Transport Engineers.

    Former Chairman of Kazpost JSC Saken Sarsenov was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn