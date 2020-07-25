New Chairman of Kazpost JSC named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Alpysbayev has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Kazpost JSC by the decision of the Board of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samryk Kazyna JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the Fund’s press service.

Prior to his appointment, Alpysbayev was the Managing Director for Logistics and International Cooperation of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samryk Kazyna JSC and held many posts at National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.

He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Transport Engineers.

Former Chairman of Kazpost JSC Saken Sarsenov was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.



