Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Chairman of Kazpost JSC named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2020, 15:02
New Chairman of Kazpost JSC named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Alpysbayev has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Kazpost JSC by the decision of the Board of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samryk Kazyna JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the Fund’s press service.

Prior to his appointment, Alpysbayev was the Managing Director for Logistics and International Cooperation of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samryk Kazyna JSC and held many posts at National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.

He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Transport Engineers.

Former Chairman of Kazpost JSC Saken Sarsenov was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana