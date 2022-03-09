Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New chairman of Kazakh Finance Ministry's Treasury Committee named

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 March 2022, 17:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of the Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Rakhat Tokbayev has been named the Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance, kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister, Kazinform reports.

Rakhat Tokbayev was born in 1965 in Akmola region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy, Turan University.

Prior to the new appointment, he was Deputy Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.


