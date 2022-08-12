Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • New Chairman of Finance Ministry’s Public Revenue Committee named

    12 August 2022 11:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Daniyar Zhanalinov has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Born in 1975 in Almaty region, Daniyar Zhanalinov is a graduate of the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications.

    He started his professional career in 2000 as a tax inspector at the Tax Committee in Taldykorgan city. Between 2002 and 2008 he held several posts at the Tax Committee of Almaty region. Afterwards he was deputy head of the Tax Committee of Almaty region.

    In 2010 he joined the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Four years later he became the head of the Public Revenue Department of North Kazakhstan region.

    In 2018 he was appointed as the head of the Public Revenue Department of Mangistau region.

    In August 2021 he took up the post of Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Photo: primeminister.kz




    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Government of Kazakhstan #Appointments, dismissals #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani schools to shift to 5-day school week – Minister
    Over 500 volunteers to join organization of intl religious congress in Nur-Sultan
    Two Kazakhstanis reached U20 World Championships Women's Freestyle finals
    Woman dies in road accident in Pavlodar region
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
    5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle