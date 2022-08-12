Qazaq TV
New Chairman of Finance Ministry’s Public Revenue Committee named
12 August 2022 11:16

New Chairman of Finance Ministry’s Public Revenue Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Daniyar Zhanalinov has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Prime Minister.

Born in 1975 in Almaty region, Daniyar Zhanalinov is a graduate of the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications.

He started his professional career in 2000 as a tax inspector at the Tax Committee in Taldykorgan city. Between 2002 and 2008 he held several posts at the Tax Committee of Almaty region. Afterwards he was deputy head of the Tax Committee of Almaty region.

In 2010 he joined the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Four years later he became the head of the Public Revenue Department of North Kazakhstan region.

In 2018 he was appointed as the head of the Public Revenue Department of Mangistau region.

In August 2021 he took up the post of Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


