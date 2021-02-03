New Chairman of Consumer Protection Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Tynysbekov has been named new Chairman of the Committee on Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Askar Tynysbekov was born in 1964 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture in 1964, the Kazakh State University of Economics in 1992, and the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University in 2005.

His previous job was Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.