Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New chairman of Construction Affairs and Housing-Communal Services Committee appointed

    27 April 2021, 16:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Timur Karagoishin has been named Chairman of the Committee on Construction Affairs and Housing and Communal Services of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    Karagoishin graduated from the Alma-Ata Architecture and Construction Institute, Technology, Construction, Quality Assessment and Management University.

    He worked as a senior specialist, deputy director of the road fund Oralavtodor, director of the architecture and construction control, inspection, and licensing office of West Kazakhstan region, deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region, director general of SUPER-ACCORD ASTANA, head of the State architecture and construction control and licensing department of Akmola region, construction estimation norms office of the Committee on Construction Affairs and Housing and Communal Services of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Prior to his present appointment he was general director of the State enterprise State non-departmental examination of projects.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan