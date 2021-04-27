New chairman of Construction Affairs and Housing-Communal Services Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Timur Karagoishin has been named Chairman of the Committee on Construction Affairs and Housing and Communal Services of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Karagoishin graduated from the Alma-Ata Architecture and Construction Institute, Technology, Construction, Quality Assessment and Management University.

He worked as a senior specialist, deputy director of the road fund Oralavtodor, director of the architecture and construction control, inspection, and licensing office of West Kazakhstan region, deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region, director general of SUPER-ACCORD ASTANA, head of the State architecture and construction control and licensing department of Akmola region, construction estimation norms office of the Committee on Construction Affairs and Housing and Communal Services of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Prior to his present appointment he was general director of the State enterprise State non-departmental examination of projects.



