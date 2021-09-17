Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Chairman of Committee on investment of Kazakh MFA named

    17 September 2021, 11:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ardak Zebeshev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on investment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the ministry.

    Born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region, Mr. Zebeshev is a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, the King’s College London and the Warwick Business School.

    Throughout his career he worked at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister’s Office, JSC «Samruk-Kazyna» National Wealth Fund.

    In 2019 he joined the Committee on investment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since March 2020 he has served as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on investment of the ministry.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region