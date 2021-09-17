Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Chairman of Committee on investment of Kazakh MFA named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 September 2021, 11:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ardak Zebeshev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on investment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the ministry.

Born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region, Mr. Zebeshev is a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, the King’s College London and the Warwick Business School.

Throughout his career he worked at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister’s Office, JSC «Samruk-Kazyna» National Wealth Fund.

In 2019 he joined the Committee on investment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since March 2020 he has served as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on investment of the ministry.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
