Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Chairman of Board of Kazteleradio JSC named

    20 January 2022, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mirbolat Ayupov has been designated as the Chairman of the Board of Kazteleradio JSC by the instruction of the Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1963 in Karaganda city, Mr. Ayupov is a graduate of the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute.

    He boasts over 20 years of experience in the sphere of communications, telecommunications and television technologies.

    Throughout his career he held posts at the Karaganda State Technical University, Altel JSC, Kazakhtelecom JSC Transtelecom JSC, ‘Zerde’ National Infocommunications Holding JSC, and Kazmedia Ortalygy Managing Company LLP.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn