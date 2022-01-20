Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Chairman of Board of Kazteleradio JSC named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2022, 14:00
New Chairman of Board of Kazteleradio JSC named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mirbolat Ayupov has been designated as the Chairman of the Board of Kazteleradio JSC by the instruction of the Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

Born in 1963 in Karaganda city, Mr. Ayupov is a graduate of the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute.

He boasts over 20 years of experience in the sphere of communications, telecommunications and television technologies.

Throughout his career he held posts at the Karaganda State Technical University, Altel JSC, Kazakhtelecom JSC Transtelecom JSC, ‘Zerde’ National Infocommunications Holding JSC, and Kazmedia Ortalygy Managing Company LLP.

Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana