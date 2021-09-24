Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Chairman of Board of Kazpost named

    24 September 2021, 20:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Saudabayev has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazpost, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Born in 1977 in Almaty city, Mr. Saudabayev is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

    Throughout his career he worked for Astanatelecom, JSC Kazakhtelecom, and JSC «Samruk-Kazyna».

    In 2010 he became the member of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom, in 2016 – member of the Board of Directors of Kazpost and in 2021 – member of the Board of Director of Kcell. In 2017 he joined the Supervisory Board of QazCloud LLP.

    Former Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazpost Kanat Alpysbayev stepped down from the post.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Business, companies Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region