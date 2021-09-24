Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Chairman of Board of Kazpost named

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 September 2021, 20:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Saudabayev has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazpost, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Born in 1977 in Almaty city, Mr. Saudabayev is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

Throughout his career he worked for Astanatelecom, JSC Kazakhtelecom, and JSC «Samruk-Kazyna».

In 2010 he became the member of the Board of Directors of Kazakhtelecom, in 2016 – member of the Board of Directors of Kazpost and in 2021 – member of the Board of Director of Kcell. In 2017 he joined the Supervisory Board of QazCloud LLP.

Former Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazpost Kanat Alpysbayev stepped down from the post.


Business, companies   Appointments, dismissals  
