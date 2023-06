New Chairman of Board of Kazakhstan Engineering appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Temirzhan Abdrakhmanov was named new Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Engineering National Company, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Temirzhan Abdrakhmanov was born in 1987 in Almaty city.

He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Narxoz University, National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

His previous post was Deputy General Director of Samruk Kazyna Business Service JSC.