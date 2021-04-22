Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Chairman of Board of JSC «NC «KazAvtoZhol» appointed

    22 April 2021, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Maratuly has been appointed the new Chairman of the Management Board of JSC «NC «KazAvtoZhol», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industrial and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1976, Askar Maratuly is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan Technical University and the Goncharov Kazakh Automobile and Highway University.

    He began his professional career in 1998 at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and later worked at the regional branches of Kazakhavtodor in Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. He also held several posts in Zhambyl and Akmola regions.

    Prior to the new appointment, Mr. Maratuly was deputy akim (governor) of Akmola region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn