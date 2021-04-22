New Chairman of Board of JSC «NC «KazAvtoZhol» appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Maratuly has been appointed the new Chairman of the Management Board of JSC «NC «KazAvtoZhol», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industrial and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1976, Askar Maratuly is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan Technical University and the Goncharov Kazakh Automobile and Highway University.

He began his professional career in 1998 at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and later worked at the regional branches of Kazakhavtodor in Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. He also held several posts in Zhambyl and Akmola regions.

Prior to the new appointment, Mr. Maratuly was deputy akim (governor) of Akmola region.