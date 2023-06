New Chairman of Almaty city court named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Askar Smailov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Almaty city court, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Smailov was appointed to the post of the Chairman of the Almaty city court in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of April 13, 2020.

Prior to taking up the new post, Mr. Smailov served as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.