New CEO to head Kazgeology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, June 2, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev introduced a new chairman of the board at Kazgeology National Exploration Company, Anvar Boranbayev.

Born in 1967 in Taldykorgan is the graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in Almaty.