New CEO to head Kazakh Tourism

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Yerzhan Yerkinbayev is appointed as the CEO at the Kazakh Tourism National Company.

Prior to the appointment Yerkinbayev headed Shymbulak ski resort, Medeu high mountain skating rink, Almaty Zoo.

The Kazakh Tourism National Company was founded in 2017 to promote the country worldwide as a travel destination.