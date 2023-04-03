Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Business

    New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed

    3 April 2023, 15:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Zhakupov was named as the new CEO of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov introduced the newly appointed CEO to the staff of the company, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s website.

    The head of the Kazakh Government stressed that ambitious tasks of attracting investment, developing energy complex, ensuring infrastructural, transport, logistical, and industrial development of Kazakhstan are ahead.

    In addition, the national wealth fund seeks to support and create favorable conditions for domestic commodity producers allowing national economy to strengthen on the path of sustainable development.


    Prime Minister Smailov emphasized the fund is an important element in the country that manages vast assets and a lot depends on its effective activity.

    He went on to thank the outgoing CEO, Almassadam Satkaliyev, who helmed the fun for the past couple of years.


    Born in 1978, Nurlan Zhakupov is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation.

    Throughout his career, he held posts at NAC «Kazatomprom» JSC and Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund Management Company.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Business, companies Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    European Parliament closely follows reforms in Kazakhstan
    Aktobe rgn approves 125 projects as part of entrepreneurship development program
    Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment re-appointed
    Yerbol Karashukeyev to continue to serve as Kazakh Agriculture Minister
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events