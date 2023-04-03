Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 April 2023, 15:00
New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Zhakupov was named as the new CEO of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov introduced the newly appointed CEO to the staff of the company, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s website.

The head of the Kazakh Government stressed that ambitious tasks of attracting investment, developing energy complex, ensuring infrastructural, transport, logistical, and industrial development of Kazakhstan are ahead.

In addition, the national wealth fund seeks to support and create favorable conditions for domestic commodity producers allowing national economy to strengthen on the path of sustainable development.

photo

Prime Minister Smailov emphasized the fund is an important element in the country that manages vast assets and a lot depends on its effective activity.

He went on to thank the outgoing CEO, Almassadam Satkaliyev, who helmed the fun for the past couple of years.

photo

Born in 1978, Nurlan Zhakupov is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation.

Throughout his career, he held posts at NAC «Kazatomprom» JSC and Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund Management Company.


