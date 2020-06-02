Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New cases of COVID-19 detected in W Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2020, 13:17
URALSK. KAZINFORM – 27 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in West Kazakhstan region, taking the total number of the COVID-19 cases to 692 in the region, Kazinform reports.

Of 27, 19 people have contracted the novel virus from close contacts and two are healthcare workers. The COVID-19 diagnosis has been confirmed after they took the necessary test.

Of 27, two cases of the coronavirus infection have been reportedly imported from Russia by two residents of Turkestan region working there. Both men were isolated and taken to an infectious hospital.

Regional authorities reveal that the coronavirus patients showing no symptoms of the virus will self-isolate at their homes. However, if they don’t have necessary conditions, they will be taken to the in-patient facilities.

