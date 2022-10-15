Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    New cases below 30,000 for 3rd day amid waning virus wave in S. Korea

    15 October 2022, 12:24

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 30,000 for the third consecutive day Saturday, as the virus wave has subsided in recent weeks, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 22,844 new COVID-19 infections, including 53 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,098,996, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Saturday's count marked a fall from the previous day's 23,583. The country has seen a gradual downtrend in new infections after peaking at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.

    As the virus wave has subsided, the government has eased antivirus restrictions, including lifting all outdoor mask mandates and the COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for inbound travelers.

    The country reported 25 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 28,808.

    The number of critically ill patients came to 245, up eight from a day earlier.


    Photo: Yonhap
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly two-month high
    Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
    Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital