    New cardiology center under construction in E Kazakhstan rgn

    2 March 2020, 12:57

    ALTAI. KAZINFORM – Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov paid a working visit to the Altai region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mr. Akhmetov visited a construction site of the new cardiology center.

    The head of the region also visited a rehabilitation center in the village of Grekhovo. Last year, a major overhaul of the maternity hospital of the interdistrict hospital was carried out here. The region has purchased 31 items of medical equipment.

    Last year 5 medical workers of the maternity hospital were trained in leading foreign clinics, as well as on the basis of the Semey State Medical University, scientific centers of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

