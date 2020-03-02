New cardiology center under construction in E Kazakhstan rgn

ALTAI. KAZINFORM – Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov paid a working visit to the Altai region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Akhmetov visited a construction site of the new cardiology center.

The head of the region also visited a rehabilitation center in the village of Grekhovo. Last year, a major overhaul of the maternity hospital of the interdistrict hospital was carried out here. The region has purchased 31 items of medical equipment.

Last year 5 medical workers of the maternity hospital were trained in leading foreign clinics, as well as on the basis of the Semey State Medical University, scientific centers of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.



