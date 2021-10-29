Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    New building of International Turkic Academy inaugurated in Kazakh capital

    29 October 2021, 17:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inauguration of a new building of the International Turkic Academy took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The solemn ceremony of opening of the new building was attended by Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev and intelligentsia reps.

    Speaking at the ceremony, the Kazakh Secretary of State said the Turkic Academy established at the initiative of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has become an influential international organization which spiritually connects the Turkic-speaking brothers.

    «With support of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev we are witnessing the opening of a new building of the Academy today. I sincerely congratulate everyone gathered on this significant day. The International Turkic Academy makes its special contribution to today’s modernization of the culture, literature, and language of brotherly people,» he said.

    The building houses a museum and library with valuable exhibits and literature relating to the Turkic world are on display.

    The International Turkic Academy was established at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2009 and was designated an office at the Palace of Peace and Accord.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Turkic speaking states First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    17 people evacuated, 10 cars damaged after fire broke out in underground parking garage in Astana
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan