New building of International Turkic Academy inaugurated in Kazakh capital

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 October 2021, 17:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inauguration of a new building of the International Turkic Academy took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The solemn ceremony of opening of the new building was attended by Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev and intelligentsia reps.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Kazakh Secretary of State said the Turkic Academy established at the initiative of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has become an influential international organization which spiritually connects the Turkic-speaking brothers.

«With support of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev we are witnessing the opening of a new building of the Academy today. I sincerely congratulate everyone gathered on this significant day. The International Turkic Academy makes its special contribution to today’s modernization of the culture, literature, and language of brotherly people,» he said.

The building houses a museum and library with valuable exhibits and literature relating to the Turkic world are on display.

The International Turkic Academy was established at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2009 and was designated an office at the Palace of Peace and Accord.

Turkic speaking states    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   Nur-Sultan  
