Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

New bridge to be built in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 October 2020, 16:16
New bridge to be built in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new bridge is to be constructed on Tauyelsizdik Avenue, linking the right and left banks of the Ishym River in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Architecture and Urban Planning Department.

The new bridge’s design has been drawn up by the capital’s Urban Planning Center.

The bridge’s length will be 910 meters, width – 36 meters, and the height of lights will range between 5 to 16 meters. The lights are to have a form of grain as if swaying in the stepper wind.

It is to have wide pedestrian walks, bike lanes, and roadway.

The new bridge which is the continuation of Tauyelsizdik Avenue is to connect the left and right banks of the Ishym River, thus being as a shortcut to the new railways station.

Construction of the new bridge is to begin next year.


Construction    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty