    New bridge over Irtysh River to be built in Pavlodar

    12 July 2023, 13:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Construction of a new bridge over the Irtysh (Ertis) River will start in September in Pavlodar, akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the press briefing governor Baikhanov revealed that the construction of the new bridge of the Irtysh River is scheduled to start this September in line with the instruction of the President.

    The governor said development of public transport in the region is one of the priorities at this point. In his words, new trams and buses will be added to the regional fleet, including 125 new low-floor buses.

    The head of the region also said its utility services system will be renewed. According to Baikhanov, construction and reconstruction of 52km-heating network worth 22 billion tenge is underway.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

