New Board Chairman of Kazatomprom named

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 September 2021, 12:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mazhit Beisembayev has been named new Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom National Company as decided by the Board of Directors, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Sharipov was born in 1964 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Obninsk Institute for Nuclear Power Engineering of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute).

In 1988, he worked as an engineer of the Experiential Reactor Installment Management Service at the Atomic Physics Institute of the KazSSR Academy of Sciences. In 1992 and 1999, he was a specialist at the nuclear security and physical security of the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan.

Between 2013 and 2014, he was Chairman of the Atomic Energy Committee of the Ministry of Industry and New Technology of Kazakhstan.

From 2015 to 2020, he held senior posts at Kazatomprom.

Up until the present time he worked as General Director for nuclear fuel cycle at Kazatomprom.


